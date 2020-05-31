CONCORD -- Free fishing day is coming back to New Hampshire.
Granite Staters and visitors will be allowed to fish New Hampshire waters without a license on Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for anglers of all skill levels to discover — or rediscover — what makes fishing in the Granite State so special, and it’s a great day for families to enjoy the outdoors together,” inland fisheries chief Jason Smith said in a post on the Fish and Game website. “Everyone is sure to be ‘hooked’ after an exciting day of fishing.”
Fish and Game offered a few recommendation for anglers who plan to participate, including following social distancing guidelines on shore and in boats. Fish and Game said anglers should plan ahead to avoid overcrowding at popular fishing spots.
Although fishing is allowed without a license for the day, all other state regulations will be in effect, including season dates and bag limits, and must be followed, Fish and Game said.