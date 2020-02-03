CONCORD -- Sports fans wagered more than $2.31 million on the Super Bowl through the New Hampshire Lottery’s mobile and online sports betting app, the lottery said Monday.
Wagers on Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs accounted for about 9% of the $20.8 million bet since the state launched legalized sports betting in a partnership with DraftKings on Dec. 30, the Lottery said in a news release.
“When we launched sports betting just over a month ago, we were introducing our players to a completely new way to win. Clearly, it has not taken long for sports fans to embrace the excitement of sports betting here in the Granite State,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery. “We are extremely pleased with the results from our first Super Bowl and our first month overall of sports betting, and we look forward to continuing to build on this success as we engage more and more players.”
According to the Lottery, more than 34,800 users have registered for the betting app. Lottery officials and DraftKings are also reviewing potential locations for the state’s first retail betting venues, which the Lottery hopes to have up and running in time for the NCAA basketball tournament in March.
“In just over one month, we have positioned ourselves as an industry leader and New England’s go-to destination for sports betting. Next up: March Madness!” Gov. Chris Sununu said in the news release.