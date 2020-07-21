Federal food stamp recipients can now use their benefits to order groceries online.
The pilot program allows eligible food items to be ordered from Amazon and Walmart using Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program.
Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that the state has worked hard to ensure residents can be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Online purchasing provides additional flexibility for all Granite State SNAP recipients, allowing them more ways to use their SNAP benefits to make sure their families have access to healthy and nutritious food during the pandemic and beyond,” he said.
SNAP recipients will be able to purchase eligible food items, but will not be able to use benefits for service or delivery charges.
“Online purchasing is one more way New Hampshire residents can access good nutrition throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, in a statement. “Purchasing groceries online is safe, secure, and helps people maintain social distancing measures that help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
New Hampshire has more than 70,000 individuals and 36,000 households participating in SNAP, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Annually, this amounts to about $93 million in federal benefits.
For more information on the SNAP online purchasing pilot program, please visit dhhs.nh.gov/dfa/foodstamps/index.htm.