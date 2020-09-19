It was the early 1970s and John Lewis, a future New Hampshire Superior Court judge, was a law student at Columbia Law School in New York City. One of his favorite professors was a young woman named Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg, who served 27 years on the U.S. Supreme Court and became a feminist icon, died Friday after a long and brave fight against cancer. A tiny woman who played an outsized role in the advancement of equal rights, she was 87 years old.
At Columbia, Ginsburg was generous about including her law students in the preparation of briefs on cases challenging sex discrimination in federal laws and regulations, Lewis recalled Saturday. She was an impressive scholar and writer, and passionate about equal rights, he said.
Ginsburg had graduated at the top of her class at Columbia Law School but couldn’t get a clerkship with a federal judge because she was female, Lewis said. “She went through a time where she personally was impacted very strongly by these things,” she said.
Years later, Lewis wrote a letter to newly elected President Bill Clinton, urging him to appoint his former law professor as U.S. Attorney General.
Instead, Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court.
“I was just thrilled when she got nominated,” Lewis said. He watched her confirmation hearings “with a great deal of pride,” he said.
Asked how he remembers Ginsburg, Lewis said, “She was brilliant, number one. She was pretty much to the point, but she had a heart.”
“She was a small person, but she was very dynamic and energetic.”
Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, said Ginsburg played “an outsized role” in civil rights law. “She really was seeking justice for all, not what was politically expedient,” she said.
While Ginsburg’s health problems were well-known, she somehow seemed invincible. So the news that she was gone hit hard, Tentarelli said. “It’s just a terrible loss,” she said.
Ginsburg was a role model for many, she said, “and I think we will all miss her.”
In a statement on Saturday, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., said Ginsburg will be remembered by future generations as “a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague.”
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter, who lives in Hopkinton, released a statement on Saturday: “Ruth Ginsburg was one of the members of the Court who achieved greatness before she became a great justice. I loved her to pieces.”
The two served on the court together for 16 years. In 2015, Souter introduced his longtime friend at an event honoring Ginsburg at Harvard. After Ginsburg’s first week on the court, he told the audience, he had written this assessment of the new justice: “I can’t reserve caution in my delight with Ruth.”
John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, on Saturday called Ginsburg’s death “a real loss.”
Broderick recalled the day Clinton introduced his new nominee in the Rose Garden. “She was just very unassuming,” he said.
Ginsburg was always candid but never mean-spirited, he said. “What I really admired about her over time is not just her intellect but her capacity to express her views with respect,” he said.
Throughout her long career, Ginsburg “was intolerant of discrimination,” Broderick said. “She was perceptively smart, and a very unassuming, very humble person.”
Veteran journalist Nina Totenberg, legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, became good friends with Ginsburg over the years.
After the news broke Friday night, Totenberg noted on social media that Ginsburg, who was Jewish, died on the cusp of the Jewish high holidays.
“A Jewish teaching says those who die just before the Jewish new year are the ones God has held back until the last moment (because) they were needed most & were the most righteous,” Totenberg wrote. “And so it was that #RBG died as the sun was setting last night marking the beginning of Rosh Hashanah.”
Retired New Hampshire judge Lewis, who now chairs the board of the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education, likened Ginsburg’s contributions to equal rights to those of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. “The impact she had on sex discrimination law and equal protection is very, very great,” he said. “We’re talking about two giants.”
Like Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman appointed to the high court, Lewis said, Ginsburg was a role model for women “And we’re very privileged and lucky to have had them,” he said.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization and Tentarelli said she is an undeclared voter. But she shares Ginsburg’s “fervent wish” — as the late justice told her granddaughter — that Ginsburg’s replacement not be nominated until after the election.
“We have to have justice in the process, and if they try to ram through an appointment now, it will be a clear example of partisan injustice,” Tentarelli said.
“You cannot do one thing in 2016 and do the opposite now simply for partisan advantage,” she said. “It’s just wrong.”
At the 2015 Harvard event, Ginsburg was asked what advice she would offer to women today. Her response could well serve as her epitaph:
“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”