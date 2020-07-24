New Hampshire Public Radio informed its members Friday of a “security incident” reported by a third-party service related to its donor database and listener engagement.
Blackbaud, based in Charleston, S.C., told NHPR last week they discovered and stopped a ransomware attack, according to a note to listeners, members and supporters. The attack did not include bank account, credit card or social security information.
The attack was far-reaching and involved a number of Blackbaud clients, including universities, nonprofits, and other public media organizations, according to NHPR. The information likely includes contact information, demographic information, donation dates and amounts.
“When notified we immediately began work on fact-finding and understanding the situation as we were learning it from Blackbaud,” said Deb Turner, vice president of development. “We are still investigating the extent of this.”
NHPR is working to address any issues and will contact members individually as needed.
“We’re always concerned about our donors’ information,” Turner said. “You need to have sure diligence and make sure that you address and maintain the trust of your constituents.”
Blackbaud said it discovered and stopped the attack in May. The cybercriminal removed a copy of a subset of data, according to a news release. Blackbaud encounters millions of attacks each month, according to its website.
“Blackbaud informs us it has no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused, or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly,” NHPR wrote.
NHPR is working with legal and security advisors on the matter and is asking members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.