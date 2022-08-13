No closure or comfort in Randolph crash not-guilty verdict

 Skip to main content
RANDOLPH - The trial is over, but the anguish — and the anger — will endure for a long time.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 26-year-old truck driver from Massachusetts, was found not guilty last week of all charges related to a horrific 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead on U.S. Route 2 in this North Country community.

Randolph victims

THE VICTIMS: Clockwise, from top left: Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass., Desma Oickle of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington, Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I., Albert Mazza of Lee and Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook.
Memorial to the "Fallen Seven"
A memorial to the "Fallen Seven" who died in a horrific crash on June 21, 2019 was built later that year on the grounds of Mount Jefferson View, where members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club stay for their annual gathering in the White Mountains.
Remembering those lost
Visitors to the Jarheads memorial in Randolph leave small tokens of remembrance, including wristbands and silk flowers.
Bench at the Randolph fire station
A granite bench in front of the fire station in Randolph honors those “who came to the aid of others” on June 21, 2019.
Lori Korzen of Berlin
Lori Korzen of Berlin, who previously was a first responder in Berlin and Gorham, said those who responded to the crash were "traumatized."
Remembering Ed and Jo-Ann Corr
Details of the motorcycle for Ed and Jo-Ann Corr in the Randolph  memorial.
Remembering Al "Woody" Mazza
Mementos are left at the Fallen 7 memorial in Randolph, like these silk flowers for Al “Woody” Mazza, president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

