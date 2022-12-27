New Hampshire in 2022 lost community leaders and sports figures, people victimized by violence and two longtime Union Leader journalists who influenced the state’s sports and political scenes for decades.
While this roll call of those who died is incomplete, here are some of the notable Granite Staters who passed away this year.
Politics
Ray Wieczorek, 93, former mayor of Manchester, jumpstarted the Millyard and downtown revitalization during the 1990s and pushed to build what is now the SNHU Arena. He also served as an executive councilor. Died Nov. 22.
Lincoln Soldati, 73, was a former Strafford County attorney, mayor of Somersworth and congressional candidate. Died Nov. 6.
Joe Grandmaison, 79, of Portsmouth, served as state Democratic Party chair and ran for governor and Congress. He played major roles in the campaigns of Sen. George McGovern for president in 1972; Michael Dukakis for Massachusetts governor in 1974; Sen. John Glenn for president in 1984; and Gov. Bill Clinton for president in 1992. Died June 13.
Judy Reardon, 64, of Manchester, spent most of her career working with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, from the state Senate and the governor’s office to the Senate. She worked on campaigns for state candidates and was a consultant for Stop the Northern Pass. Died Dec. 19.
Community
Others served their communities without the advantages of elective office.
Ed Garone, 79, Derry, was Derry’s police chief for 50 years — and a police officer for another seven years — making him the longest-serving full-time chief in Granite State history. Died Oct. 11.
Scott McNeil, 63, worked as an officer of The Salvation Army in Manchester and Laconia, and was promoted to the rank of major the day he passed away. Died June 9.
Richard “Dick” Hamilton, 86, was a tireless promoter of White Mountains tourism and a driving force in remembering the Old Man of the Mountain after its 2003 collapse. Died July 20.
Dick Cyr, 85, of Ludlow, Vermont, was the founder of David’s House, a refuge for families with sick children in Lebanon. Died July 24.
Alfreda “Freda” Smith, 94, of Windham, served as a state representative and president of the Laconia State School. In 1978, she was instrumental in a class-action suit against the state over deplorable conditions at the institution. Died Oct. 1.
In the media
John DiStaso, 68, of New Boston, who wrote a must-read political column for the Union Leader for three decades and later worked at WMUR-TV, interviewed four sitting presidents and countless candidates. He covered 11 New Hampshire primaries. Died April 21.
Charles “C.J.” McCarthy, 69, of Manchester, spent more than 40 years working for the Union Leader, mostly as a sports reporter and then as a sports editor. His stepson Ryan Day, a star quarterback at Manchester Central and the University of New Hampshire, is the head football coach at Ohio State University. Died Jan 19.
John Harrigan, 75, of Colebrook, chronicled both humans and wildlife in the North Country for five decades. He also was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for writing the story for The News and Sentinel newspaper about the 1997 murders of its editor, Dennis Joos, Harrigan’s longtime friend and district court judge Vickie Bunnell and state troopers Scott Phillips and Leslie Lord. Died Dec. 26.
P.J. O’Rourke, 74, of Sharon, was editor-in-chief of The National Lampoon and reported from far-flung locales for Rolling Stone. The 22 books he authored included best sellers “Parliament of Whores” and “Give War a Chance.” His publisher called him “one of the major voices of his generation.” Died Feb. 15.
Mish Michaels, 53, started her career as a television meteorologist at WMUR-TV in 1991 before working at WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston as well as The Weather Channel. Died in mid-March.
Education
George Larkin, 84, Manchester, served as dean of students and was a vice president at Southern New Hampshire University. He helped turn the former New Hampshire College from a business school with an Elm Street storefront into a liberal arts university at its current Manchester-Hooksett campus. Died Feb. 9.
Business
Gary Singer, 67, Manchester, chaired the board of the family-owned Merchants Automotive Group and was part of a family who generously gave to the community. Died Nov. 15.
Dr. James Squires, 85, of Hollis, was founder of NH’s first HMO, the Matthew Thornton Health Plan, served as state senator and was the founding president of the Endowment for Health. Died Dec. 9.
Victims of violence
Kassandra Sweeney, 25, of Northfield and her two children, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were murdered in their home. A juvenile was charged in their killings. They died Aug. 3.
Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66, of Concord, were found fatally shot on the Broke Ground trails near their Concord Heights home. Authorities six months later charged a Vermont man in their murders. Died on April 18.
Quarius Dunham, 8, who attended Little Harbour School in Portsmouth as a third grader and played basketball with the NH Spartans, was killed by a gunman who sprayed bullets into random vehicles in South Carolina, where the boy was visiting family. Died May 30.
Hiking tragedies
Hikers enjoy New Hampshire’s mountains and scenery throughout the year, but misfortune occasionally leads to a hiker’s death. Here are two recent examples:
Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Mass., died while hiking Mount Lafayette. She was found Nov. 23 after a four-day search on what would have been her 20th birthday. She was closing in on her goal of climbing all 48 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire. Died Nov. 20.
Joseph Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, who worked as an engineer for the Cog Railway, fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch while taking photos with his wife during a hike. Died Dec. 10.
Sports
Ryan McGonigle, 47, of Concord, was a longtime youth baseball coach in Concord. In 2018, he coached a Concord team that advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series. Died July 24.
Jake Crouthamel, 84, of Hanover, was a star running back at Dartmouth College who went on to a four-decade career as a football coach and college athletics administrator. Died Nov. 7.
Homecoming
The remains of the U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Harry Sidney of Littleton were identified this year. Sidney was 23 when he died in North Korea on July 31, 1951. His remains were returned home with a military escort for burial in Littleton on Dec. 8.