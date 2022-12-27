New Hampshire in 2022 lost community leaders and sports figures, people victimized by violence and two longtime Union Leader journalists who influenced the state’s sports and political scenes for decades.

While this roll call of those who died is incomplete, here are some of the notable Granite Staters who passed away this year.

Ray Wieczorek

RAYMOND WIECZOREK
Judy Reardon

JUDY REARDON
Derry Police Chief Edward Garone
EDWARD GARONE
Dick Hamilton

DICK HAMILTON
Gary Singer

GARY SINGER
Djeswende and Stephen Reid

Wendy and Stephen Reid were found shot to death near a popular Concord walking trail on April 21.
Emily Sotelo

A funeral Mass for Emily Sotelo, who died last week while hiking in the White Mountains, was held Thursday in Westford, Mass.
Joseph Eggleston

Joseph Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, fell to his death after hiking Mount Willard on Saturday

Previously published Union Leader stories were used in compiling this list.