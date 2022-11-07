FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers poses during an interview session in Eureka

Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes poses during an interview session in Eureka, Montana, in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo

 JIM URQUHART

WASHINGTON -- Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group, told a jury on Monday he never ordered members to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he thought it was "stupid" that some of them decided to enter the building.

Rhodes, a Yale Law School-educated former Army paratrooper, is on trial along with Oath Keeper associates Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins on multiple charges in connection with the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol that sent lawmakers and staffers fleeing for their lives.