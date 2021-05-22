With Sunday the opening day for many off-highway recreational vehicle trails in New Hampshire, state officials are reminding riders to brush up on the state’s rules and regulations for the popular activity.
Last year, the pandemic drove an increased interest in OHRVs and snowmobiling as people sought out safer outdoor activities.
The state Fish and Game Department is promising to have its conservation officers out in force to encourage safe and responsible riding this season.
“For Memorial Day weekend, it will be all hands on deck,” said Capt. Mike Eastman, who coordinates OHRV safety education and enforcement.
Eastman said the most common complaint his agency receives is riders operating on private property without landowner permission.
Unlike activities such as hunting and hiking, where private land has to be posted to keep people out, riders of motorized vehicles have to obtain landowner permission before they ride, Eastman said.
“Landowner grievances are where we will be focusing a great deal of our enforcement efforts as the riding season opens, especially over the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Eastman said.
The state’s 37 conservation officers will also be on the lookout for illegally modified exhausts and excessive speed on the trails, he said.
The state’s OHRV clubs work with property owners to create marked, designated trails. Roughly 1,200 miles of trails are open for summertime OHRV riding.
Some clubs have postponed opening their trail systems until Friday.
State law requires all operators 12 and older to have a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or to successfully complete an approved OHRV safety education class before they ride outside their own property.
“We strongly recommend that all riders who purchase or rent an OHRV take a safety class to help reduce the risk of personal injury and property damage,” Eastman said.
For safe riding tips and information on OHRV laws and registration, visit: wildnh.com/ohrv/safety-facts.html.
To see trail maps and opening dates: nhstateparks.org/activities/ohrving/club-trail-information.