LANGDON -- A fire believed to be caused by a wood-burning stove that engulfed a shack or workshop at 3 Darby Brook Lane on Jan. 5 has led to the death of 29-year-old Crystal Chase, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal and the Langdon chief of police.

According to the news release Thursday, Chase was injured in the fire but escaped the building, and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center then to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.