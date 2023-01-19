LANGDON -- A fire believed to be caused by a wood-burning stove that engulfed a shack or workshop at 3 Darby Brook Lane on Jan. 5 has led to the death of 29-year-old Crystal Chase, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal and the Langdon chief of police.
According to the news release Thursday, Chase was injured in the fire but escaped the building, and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center then to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Recently identified as the victim, Chase died on Jan. 10 from injuries, and the cause and manner of death are pending.
The fire appears to have started near a wood stove that was in use at the time and is suspected to be its cause, but electrical issues haven't been ruled out, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. The fire is currently classified as accidental.
Anyone with information should call the Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.
The Fire Marshal's Office reminds members of the public to maintain wood-burning appliances and chimneys and have them cleaned annually. Ash, which can stay hot and cause fires days later, should be disposed of away from the house. Combustible materials should stay at least 3 to 5 feet away from any heating appliance, State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said. Ensure that pathways inside and outside the home, to all exits, are maintained and clear.
For questions about fire safety at home, contact your local fire department or the New Hampshire State Fire Marshall's Office.