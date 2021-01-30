State police say a Grantham man arrested for possession of child pornography may have been using social media platforms to contact children.
And they are asking parents who suspect their children had contact with the man, identified as Ricardo Vera, to report any suspicious behavior.
Vera, 36, was arrested Thursday at 18 Butternut Road in Grantham by officers from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from local police.
Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police executed a search warrant at Vera’s home.
Vera was charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images (a Class A felony), and state police said additional charges are expected pending a forensic analysis of evidence seized at his home.
Investigators believe Vera used various social media platforms to communicate with children and possible contact them in person, according to a news release. Police said Vera was known to travel frequently to Mississippi and Florida.
In the release, state police said, “We are asking parents whose children may have been in the care of Mr. Vera … to speak with their children about any experiences that they may have had with him.” And they asked parents “to report any odd or suspicious behaviors that they may have observed regarding Mr. Vera.”
Police said Vera attended the University of New Hampshire from 2014 to 2016. He had lived in New Jersey from 2007 to 2014 and in Texas in 2017, before moving to New Hampshire in 2019.
Parents who fear their children may have been victimized were asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 419-0130 (Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov) or Det. William Neilsen at 931-0854 (William.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov).
Vera appeared by video arraignment Friday in Sullivan County Superior Court and is being held on preventive detention, according to police.