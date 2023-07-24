The deadline to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal primary election came and went Friday, with contested races looming for alderman and school board seats in several wards and the mayoral race.
In all, 123 candidates filed paperwork to run for municipal offices. The city’s non-partisan municipal primary election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19. The municipal general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Voters in each ward will select a mayoral candidate, two aldermen at-large, two school committee members at-large, one alderman, one school committee member and various ward officials, including a moderator, a ward clerk and three selectmen.
Four candidates are running for mayor: Republican contender Jay Ruais, Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.
Dan O’Neil filed as a candidate for Alderman-at-Large, launching his 13th citywide campaign. O’Neil, who held one of the two at-large seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from 1998 until 2022, is up against three other interested candidates: incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur, Will Infantine, and former school board member Mary Ngwanda Georges.
Emerald Anderson-Ford, the chief diversity officer for YWCA New Hampshire, who announced her intentions to run for alderman at-large in June — before being charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly keying a car owned by School Superintendent Jenn Gillis outside the Puritan Conference Center in April — did not file paperwork to run for office prior to the deadline.
Three people filed for the Ward 1 alderman seat — former Manchester Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard, city planning board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh, and Chris Morgan.
Former city Fire Chief Dan Goonan is running for Ward 2 alderman, while Tony Sapienza has filed to run for reelection to the Ward 5 alderman seat, putting to rest rumors he would be sitting this election out. He joins a crowded field in Ward 5, opposed by Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, and Richard Komi.
Four people are running for two at-large seats on the Manchester school board: incumbents Jim O’Connell and Peter Argeropoulos, and challengers Elizabeth Moreau and Brittany Ping.
Former Manchester Mayor Bob Baines filed paperwork last week to run for the Ward 9 seat on the school board.
Ward 6 features a rematch for alderman between retired longtime Manchester educator Maxine Mosley, 67, and the incumbent, Crissy Kantor, 53, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street.
Kantor won the Ward 6 seat in a special election in May. Kantor received 725 votes, while Mosley received 561.