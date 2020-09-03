Thousands of Nashua voters have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming elections, according to city officials.
In a typical year, about 600 requests for absentee ballots are made for the state primary election, according to Mayor Jim Donchess.
“For this primary, so far, we have around 5,000 people who have requested absentee ballots,” said Donchess.
There are about 52,000 registered voters in Nashua.
On Wednesday, a crew of about 10 volunteers were stationed throughout the aldermanic chambers at Nashua City Hall working to process the numerous absentee ballots.
“The state of New Hampshire has also made important changes to election laws, specifically concerning absentee ballots,” a news release states from the Nashua City Clerk’s Office.
Temporary changes to election laws allow concerns for COVID-19 to be used as a basis to register to vote absentee for the 2020 state primary on Tuesday and the general election on Nov. 3.
“We are encouraging people to vote absentee,” Donchess said this week.
In addition to the 5,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for next week’s election, the mayor said a similar number of voters have requested absentee ballots for the November election.
“We want everyone to vote,” he said.
The ballots may be hand-delivered to city hall’s Elm Street entrance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday in advance of the primary election.
The city clerk’s office will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday to accept absentee ballots in hand.
“Absentee ballots cannot be placed in the drop-off box at Nashua City Hall, in accordance with state law,” states the news release from the Nashua City Clerk’s Office.
Absentee ballots will not be accepted at the city clerk’s office on Election Day.
New voters who may have missed the Aug. 25 deadline to register for an absentee ballot may still register and vote in person at their polling places on Election Day.