As the 2020 presidential election was grinding toward an inexorable end last week, a lot of people were asking, “What just happened?”
Not about the race itself, but with national polling, which once again widely missed the mark.
Political scientists say opinion research organizations need to do a lot of soul-searching, after national voter surveys dramatically failed to predict razor-thin vote margins for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in one state after another.
“I think that polls are much less scientific than people think,” says Sean J. Westwood, assistant professor of government at Dartmouth College. “They’re obviously engaging with individuals and soliciting opinions, but they’re in many ways based on guesses that can vary pretty widely in accuracy.”
In Westwood’s view, the problem is with the “likely voter” model.
“Historically, this has been a source of tremendous error in election polling,” he said. “The idea is we make a guess about who will vote in this election based on who has voted in prior elections.”
Although that’s not a bad approach, Westwood said, “So many voters who had never voted before or who rarely vote decided to vote this year, so using 2012 or 2016 to make a guess about 2020 just wasn’t helpful — and wasn’t right.”
The pandemic upended how polling was conducted during this election cycle. Instead of relying on call centers that generate random telephone numbers for humans to call to solicit responses, polling organizations turned to other methodologies, such as texting, computer-generated “robo-calls” and online surveys. The results were decidedly mixed.
Polling of New Hampshire voters, done by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center and the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, was remarkably accurate. Both had Biden beating Trump by eight points here.
UNH’s final poll, released Oct. 29, put the race at 53% to 45%. The same day, Saint Anselm had it at 52% to 44%.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, Biden got 420,218 votes to Trump’s 363,345 in New Hampshire. That’s a margin of 52.9% to 45.5% — about seven points.
Biased methodologies
Neil Levesque, executive director of Saint Anselm’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said he’s proud of the work the survey center, created after the 2016 election, has done this election cycle. But he’s pretty blunt in his criticism of many polling operations, including those of large media outlets.
“Polling is now the new target of many on the right,” Levesque said. “And they have reason for that.”
“The polls in many cases are and have been wrong because many organizations that are putting out polls are infusing their opinions into the methodology,” he said.
Because of the pandemic, Saint Anselm’s survey center switched from telephone polling to texting, relying on a database of landlines and cellphones. “Texting works,” Levesque said. “We can do a much bigger sample size, which gives us much more of an accurate reading.
“Here at Saint Anselm, our polling was spot on,” he said. “And we get rejected by many national news outlets that will not put our polling up because we do not press our thumb on the scale. As a result, our polls don’t make national news, but they are in fact accurate.”
In the week before the election, national surveys consistently showed Biden leading Trump by a comfortable margin. Many media outlets did not explain how the margin of error in some polls can narrow an apparent gap between candidates — or even flip the result.
Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center, thinks one thing that was going on in many polls this year is what political scientists call “selective non-response” — “that certain kinds of people with certain attitudes are choosing not to participate in surveys.”
Because all of UNH’s Granite State Polls have been conducted online since June, that may have been less of an issue here, Smith said. “You were talking to the computer, and that is an easier way for you to express your true opinion than it is when you’ve got a person on the other end,” he said.
Meanwhile, telephone surveys, “which used to be the gold standard of election polling ... were the least accurate and most biased towards Biden in all of the polls,” he said.
This could be why: If you reach 95 of 100 people, the five people you haven’t reached are unlikely to influence results, Smith said. But if you only reach five people out of 100 — the typical response rate for direct-dialing surveys — chances are good that some of those 95 people you didn’t reach likely had different views that could have made a big difference.
Some large polling houses use computer-generated calling to conduct polling, something UNH never does, Smith said. “The down side of those is they have very, very low response rates, because who really wants to talk to a computer?” he said.
Smith said polling aggregators, which have become popular, are even worse, because they make no distinction between good and bad polls. “They take the good apples and the bad apples and they throw them all in the bin,” he said.
It’s like taking a glass of pure spring water and adding water from a drainage ditch, he said. “That doesn’t make it better water,” he said. “You probably wouldn’t drink it.”
The Trump effect
Something else might have been going on in the past two elections, too. Call it the Trump effect.
After an African American candidate, Tom Bradley, lost the 1982 California gubernatorial race despite a big lead in polls, social scientists surmised that voters were telling pollsters they were likely to vote for a minority candidate even if they had no intention of doing so. They called it “the Bradley effect.”
Researchers talk about “social desirability bias,” which leads some people to tell pollsters what they think they want to hear. This may result in inaccurate poll responses without someone even realizing it, Levesque said.
“Say your candidate said something last night that was a little embarrassing, but you’re still going to vote for the candidate,” he said. “Do you want to say it?”
That could be a factor in some of the inaccurate polling this year, Levesque said.
“I think Donald Trump is a very media-focused sort of controversial candidate, that a lot of people like what he says and a lot of people don’t like what he says,” he said. “He’s divisive, and because of that, I think the social desirability index weighs more heavily for him.”
There were hints that something like this was happening.
The UNH Survey Center published a poll last month that found that two-thirds of Trump supporters said they would not put Trump bumper stickers on their cars or Trump yard signs in front of their houses for fear of vandalism. Four of 10 said they don’t talk about their support for Trump to friends and co-workers — or even family members.
The late German political scientist Elisabeth Noelle-Neuman called it the “spiral of silence,” this tendency for people to be less likely to publicly support a political candidate if they feel that person is unpopular.
Among Biden supporters, 38% said they wouldn’t display a bumper sticker, and 30% said they wouldn’t put up a yard sign. And only half as many Biden supporters as Trump backers said they don’t talk about their support with friends, co-workers or family members.
Dartmouth’s Westwood said he believes many Trump supporters kept their opinions to themselves. “I think a lot of shy Republicans didn’t want to admit they were supporting Trump in public because of potential retribution,” he said. “They didn’t want to engage in fights with their neighbors, with their children or with their co-workers.”
In addition, the president himself may have caused some of the dissonance, repeatedly telling supporters at rallies and on social media not to trust the media or the polls. Did that make them less likely to answer a survey, or to respond truthfully?
“If you’re watching that and then you get a call from a pollster, maybe you hang up,” Levesque said.
“You could argue that the Trump presidency has made polling less accurate from traditional polling because people don’t want to talk,” Smith said. “It’s almost like a political statement not to talk to a pollster.”
Changes lie ahead
Smith, who is serving on a national task force that will look at the polling this year and propose changes, says the public opinion industry is in the midst of “a paradigm shift.”
“We’re moving from one methodology of doing things to another,” he said. “We’re somewhere in the middle right now and a lot of people are experimenting with different ways of doing this, but we haven’t come out on the other end yet and settled on what the new gold standard is.”
But Smith believes the problem isn’t necessarily with methodology. “It’s understanding what’s in people’s heads,” he said.
So should we even pay attention to polls in future elections?
Dartmouth’s Westwood points out that polling survived the election of 1948, when polls and media outlets famously predicted that Dewey would defeat Truman, as a now-infamous newspaper headline proclaimed. “It survived 2016, and I think it will survive 2020,” he said.
The public views polling and forecasting models as “a guilty pleasure,” Westwood said. “We want to be able to watch politics in the same way that we watch an NFL game. We want to know who’s ahead in the first quarter, who’s ahead in the second quarter.
“Are they giving us truly useful information? Probably not. But is it something America has come to like? I think so.”
But the damage has been done, he said.
“People will see election polling as much less scientific and more akin to a People magazine survey on the best Kardashian.”