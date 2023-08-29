Secretary of State David Scanlan has asked Attorney General John Formella to examine the claim that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution could prevent Donald Trump from again serving as President.
Wolfeboro trial lawyer Corky Messner, the 2020 Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, said the U.S. Constitution could prevent Donald Trump from serving again as President because he backed an "insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021.
CONCORD — After false claims went viral, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan on Tuesday denied they have made any decision in response to the allegation that Donald Trump could be ineligible to run for president under the provisions of the U.S. Constitution.
Corky Messner, a Wolfeboro Republican and 2020 GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate, said his research suggests Trump could be disqualified because he supported an “insurrection” against the U.S. government on Jan. 6, 2021.
Messner’s statements led to a false report on social media Monday that Scanlan had already decided that Trump’s name could not appear on the first-in-the-nation presidential primary ballot .
“Neither the secretary of state’s office nor the attorney general’s office has taken any position regarding the potential applicability of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution to the upcoming presidential election cycle,” Formella and Scanlan said in an unusual joint statement Tuesday afternoon.
Scanlan has asked Formella and his Election Integrity Unit to look into the matter.
“The attorney general’s office is now carefully reviewing the legal issues involved,” the two said.
The section of the 14th Amendment in question states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
The Pennsylvania Law Review published an article three weeks ago that spelled out what its conservative authors called the “full sweep” of the constitutional principle.
Trump backed Messner
During a radio interview on “Good Morning New Hampshire” Tuesday, Messner, a trial lawyer, denied his intent was to discredit Trump.
“The U.S. Constitution needs an advocate and that’s me,” Messner said.
“If Trump is the nominee, I will vote for him,” said Messner, adding he hasn’t decided who he will support in the primary campaign.
In the 2020 race, Trump endorsed Messner, who won that primary against retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and then lost to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in the general election.
Last year, Trump endorsed Bolduc in the U.S. Senate primary. Bolduc won the nomination but lost to incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
In a speech in Concord last June, Trump said he made a mistake and should have supported then-Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, who narrowly lost to Bolduc.
For his part, Morse said there’s no justification for knocking Trump off the ballot.
“We are all fighting to protect the first-in-the-nation primary. Dave Scanlan is a bright man, he is someone who only looks at the facts,” Morse said. “I trust it is going to prove out that candidate is (properly) on the ballot.”
Morse’s 2024 campaign for governor has created an online petition in support of the right of all candidates, including Trump, to be on the ballot.