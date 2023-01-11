Tirrell House, 15 Brook St., Manchester

Manchester officials announced Wednesday the state has agreed to let the city use the vacant Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s homeless shelter.

 By Paul Feely/Union Leader Staff

The city will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wraparound services at 15 Brook St. The facility was home to a Men’s Transitional Living Program operated by Families in Transition until November 2022.