Air Force Two returned to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with Vice President Mike Pence on board shortly after taking off Tuesday night due to an issue with the plane’s engine caused by a possible bird strike, officials said.
Pence was in New Hampshire to attend a rally Tuesday afternoon in Gilford.
The aircraft, an Air Force C-32, is a VIP transport variation of the Boeing 757 twin-jet airliner.
Videos on social media appeared to show the moment of the bird strike. This video was courtesy of Alex Haddad:
AF2 with @VP Mike Pence aboard strikes bird on takeoff at MHT Tuesday Night. pic.twitter.com/PfMQDs3q0S— Alex Haddad (@a13xhaddad) September 23, 2020
The plane landed safely upon its return to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around 7:20 p.m.. Once on the ground, crews began checking the aircraft for evidence of what was referred to as a possible bird strike during local air traffic control transmissions.
Airport staff issued a statement around 9 p.m. saying, "Earlier this evening Air Force 2 experienced a possible bird strike shortly after departure. Flight crew contacted the tower and returned to MHT safely. MHT rescue/firefighting (crews) were at staging areas per our response protocols. No impact to the airfield, we remain in full operation."
According to pool reporters, the vice president and his staff were unharmed and preparing to travel Tuesday night on a separate plane used to transport White House cargo back to Joint Base Andrews.
The vice president's plane was cleared for departure around 8:45 p.m.
This is a developing story.