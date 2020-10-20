MANCHESTER -- Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to confirm Manchester Police Capt. Allen Aldenberg’s nomination to lead the police force in the state’s largest city.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig nominated Aldenberg for the job earlier this month, saying his “exceptional experience” will help him lead the Manchester police force “with distinction.”
Aldenberg will succeed former Chief Carlo Capano, who retired Sept. 30 and has since taken a job as a business manager for BodyWorn, the company that sold the city the body cameras uniformed police officers wear on duty.
Aldenberg’s starting pay as chief will be $148,425, according to the mayor.
Aldenberg has worked in law enforcement for 26 years, serving with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts and the Goffstown Police Department prior to joining the Manchester department in 2003.
During his tenure in Manchester, Aldenberg has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, K9 officer, and as an investigator within the Detective Unit. Following his promotion to sergeant in 2013, he was assigned as a patrol supervisor and later served as the director of the Training Unit. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017, and has been a member of the SWAT Team since 2011.
Aldenberg was named Officer of the Month in December 2010 and May 2012.
He was awarded the department’s Life Saving Medal in 2011 for his efforts in preventing a suicidal person from jumping from the ledge of a parking garage. In 2016 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for negotiating the surrender of an armed man.
According to Mayor Craig, this past July Aldenberg established an anti-crime unit within the patrol division as part of the Project Safe Neighborhood initiative. The unit played a “critical role” in 11 arrests made on Oct. 2 in the alley south of Auburn Street, Craig said earlier this month.
Aldenberg has served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard for 26 years. He holds the rank of colonel and is the brigade commander for the 79th Troop Command-Homeland Security. Since 9/11, he has been deployed to Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq from 2009–10.
Aldenberg holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in justice administration from Norwich University in Vermont.
In July 2017, he graduated from the U.S. Army War College with a master’s of strategic studies degree.