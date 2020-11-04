Less than two weeks after Allen Aldenberg took over as Manchester police chief, an inevitable reshuffling has begun within the department.
That became clear Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Manchester Police Commission, the civilian board that advises the police department.
Ryan Grant, the outspoken assistant police chief, will resign as of Nov. 30, he announced. Grant has been with Manchester police for 24 years and has spoken bluntly on topics such as bail reform and outgoing county prosecutor Michael Conlon. In August, he said the city had become the dumping ground for the state’s problems.
Brandon Murphy, a lieutenant in the special enforcement division, was promoted to captain and assigned to Aldenberg’s job as commander of the Patrol Division. The single largest division, Patrol includes uniformed patrol, the traffic unit, K-9 unit and animal control. ”I’m greatly supported by a highly specialized group of sergeants and lieutenants,” Murphy told commissioners.
The two-officer Gang Prevention Unit has moved from the Community Policing Division to the Patrol Division. Street gangs have been associated with recent spikes in gun-related violence in the city. “It is just a better fit. The work that they do fits with anti-crime, making the patrol division a good place for the unit,” said police spokeswoman Heather Hamel.
Aldenberg released a two-page vision statement that focused on resilience, an engaged leadership, excellence, investment in employees and innovation. ”It has been my experience that if you have a genuine interest for the people under your command then more often than not they will work tirelessly for you. If you see your people merely as a means to your end, then they will see through you and their trust in you will be diminished,” it read.
Normally, the top ranks in the Manchester Police Department undergo a reshuffling once a new chief takes over, in part because in Manchester the new chief is usually promoted from within.
For example, within months after Carlo Capano was sworn in, nearly all police captains, whose job it is to run the department’s six divisions, had been reassigned, retired or resigned. More is likely if Aldenberg taps one of the current captains to fill Grant’s position.
Members of the Police Commission complimented Grant on his career with the department. When Capano was named chief, he promoted Grant, who was the the detective division captain, to assistant chief. Grant served as acting chief for several weeks after Capano’s departure.
“You lead with a cool head and a cool hand,” said Commission Chairman Scott Spradling.
Grant said he’s not sure what he will do next, but he said his departure gives Aldenberg a chance to pick his new command structure.
“I’ve been here half my life, so it’s kind of hard to walk away. I love this job. I love this city,” Grant said.
Aldenberg has received the go-ahead from City Hall to fill Grant’s position, he said. Several people have expressed interest already, he said, and a selection could come as soon as two weeks from now.