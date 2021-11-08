The outcome of the Ward 7 alderman race didn’t change, but the vote totals did -- slightly -- following a recount held Monday at Manchester City Hall.
Official municipal election results released last week by the Manchester city clerk’s office show incumbent Ross Terrio lost his Ward 7 seat to Mary Heath, 672-663. Two write-in votes were submitted, and 93 ballots were left blank.
Terrio requested a recount of all 1,430 cast ballots from Ward 7. The recount was held Monday morning in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall.
When all was said and done, Terrio picked up one vote from the blanks/over-voted pile. The final numbers show Heath with 672 votes, Terrio with 664 votes.
City Clerk Matt Normand said when recounts are held additional votes are found for a number of reasons, including voters using check marks, circling a name rather than filling in the oval or crossing out a choice.
Last month, a recount of the Manchester mayor’s primary election found 15 extra votes.
The extra votes did not change the outcome. Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig picked up seven extra votes, and her November challenger, Victoria Sullivan, earned another three.
Richard Girard, who lost the primary by a preliminary tally of 128 votes, picked up an extra five votes.
Alderman-elect Heath will be sworn in as the new Ward 7 alderman along with the rest of the 2022-2023 Board of Mayor and Aldermen in early January.