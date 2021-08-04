City aldermen have approved the creation of a Housing Commission to help address the housing shortage in Manchester.
Tuesday’s vote gives final approval to a proposal brought forward in May by Mayor Joyce Craig. Members of the city’s Affordable Housing Taskforce recommended the creation of a commission to follow through on their list of recommendations to address the city’s housing needs.
The new commission is expected to continue the work of the task force by "recognizing, promoting, enhancing, encouraging, and developing a balanced and diverse supply of housing to meet the economic, social, and physical needs of the City of Manchester and its residents."
"I'm glad the aldermen voted to approve our proposed housing commission so we can continue to make progress on the recommendations from the Mayor's Affordable Housing Task Force Report," said Craig in a statement. "The newly-established Housing Commission will work with city departments and boards to ensure we're doing everything we can to plan for the future while meeting the current housing needs of our city."
The commission will be made up of five members and two alternates, all residents of the city and each appointed by the mayor, subject to the approval of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Housing Commission members will have the authority to:
- Conduct a housing needs assessment, which may be done in cooperation with the regional housing needs assessment compiled by the regional planning commission;
- Conduct activities to recognize, promote, enhance and encourage the development of housing, particularly affordable and workforce housing;
- Assist the planning board, as requested, in the development and review of those sections of the master plan that address housing, and those sections of the zoning ordinance, subdivision regulations and site plan regulations that address housing or otherwise have the potential to affect the cost or availability of housing.
Anyone interested in joining the commission should send a resume and statement of interest to mayor@manchesternh.gov.