Aldermen will hold a public hearing this week on proposed charter amendments that would allow Manchester’s school board to set its own budget, the first step in a process to put the issue before voters this fall.
The amendments mirror ones officials decided against sending to voters two years ago.
The hearing will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Supporters say the amendments do much more than allow Manchester’s school board to set its own budget, override the city’s tax cap without input or approval by aldermen, and removing the mayor from the school board.
“Currently, the Manchester school committee is hamstrung because they don’t completely control their budget, yet they are an integral part of our government,” said Pat Houghton, who organized the “Vote Yes” group in 2021 to support the issue, and worked with Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long to bring the amendments back this election year.
“This idiosyncrasy allows our aldermen to use them as a scapegoat for any negative issue in the school system. The aldermen and school committee have a ‘us against them’ relationship which is not good for the city.”
Long said the amendments are the same as those recommended in 2021, when aldermen voted 7-5 against putting them on the ballot. At the time, several aldermen cited concerns from residents following a recent citywide revaluation that produced a 40% increase in the tax base, including a 46% rise in the value of single-family homes.
“For years, we have heard various initiatives that were brought forward by Superintendent Gillis and her predecessors,” board Chairman Pat Long wrote in a memo to aldermen. “I believe that these charter amendments would help the Board of School Committee realize some of those initiatives, which in turn would add academic value to the children in the Manchester School District. I am confident that our students and parents would benefit from these charter amendments, should the voters approve them.”
The motion to send the amendments to a public hearing passed on a voice vote, with three aldermen opposed — Joe Kelly Levasseur, Ed Sapienza and Crissy Kantor.
“Democrats are the grift that just keeps on giving and giving — our taxes away,” Levasseur said prior to the vote. “Every idea they come up with does nothing to solve any problems. Money is not the solution, and giving the school district autonomy to tax property owners without aldermanic oversight is a terrible and costly idea.
“This referendum is the line in the sand for Manchester. Taxpayers better get out and stop it, or kiss this city goodbye.”
Besides setting its own budget, the school board would be able to borrow money for the school district and override limits on budget increases with a two-thirds vote of its members, under the proposed amendments.
Following the public hearing, board members will direct City Clerk Matt Normand to send the amendments to the Attorney General’s Office, Secretary of State and the Department of Revenue Administration for approval, likely on July 12.
If state officials sign off, aldermen will vote in early September whether to place the amendments on the November ballot.
Proposed amendments
The proposed language for a summary of the charter amendments that would appear on municipal ballots this fall states:
“Shall the City of Manchester approve amendment to the City of Manchester Charter summarized below:
“1. The Charter is amended throughout so that the ‘School Committee’ is referred to as the ‘School Board,’ a ‘School Committeeman’ is referred to as a ‘School Board Member,’ consistent with the State law.
“2. The School Board shall elect from among its members a chairman to serve for a term of two years. In the event of a vacancy, the School Board shall appoint a replacement to serve for the remainder of the term.
“3. The School Board shall have fiscal autonomy and be responsible for overseeing the administration of the School District’s budget. It shall have the authority to borrow money on behalf of the School District. The School Board shall be subject to the existing limitation on budget increase but shall have the authority to override that limitation with two-thirds super-majority of its membership.
“4. Various provisions of the Charter are amended to provide that the School Board shall comply with the laws of the State of New Hampshire for the adoption and accounting of its annual budget and its capital budget and for the issuance of a debt instrument; to authorize the School Board to appoint an independent auditor, a clerk, and a treasurer.
“5. Effective Date: Upon Passage
“If you favor this proposal, vote YES; if you do not favor it, vote NO.”