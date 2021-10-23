Two political veterans want to remain in office.
A popular public figure is looking for a seat at the table.
A business owner and former teacher wants to become the next female on a predominantly male board.
Manchester voters won’t head to the polls to cast ballots in the municipal election until Tuesday, Nov. 2, but early indications are the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the state’s largest city could look very different after the votes are tallied.
The pool of candidates includes two longtime board members — current chairman Dan O’Neil and the outspoken Joe Kelly Levasseur — and two people familiar to anyone who pays attention to city government — former Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan and Planning Board chair June Trisciani.
Voters will choose two of those four candidates.
O’Neil has served as alderman at large since the office was created when the City Charter was revised in the 1990s. He has served 12 terms since being first elected in 1997. Before that, he was Ward 4 alderman.
Only four people have served as alderman at large since the position was created — Rich Girard (1998–2000), Mike Lopez (2000–2012), O’Neil (1998 to present), and Levasseur (2012-present).
Levasseur topped the ticket in the municipal primary last month with 3,557 votes, followed by Goonan with 3,475. Trisciani received 3,398 votes, and O’Neil was fourth with 3,138.
Goonan, a registered Republican, had a reputation of working well with officials on both parties during his tenure as fire chief, notwithstanding clashes with Levasseur over the Safe Station program.
The name recognition he enjoys after years as fire chief and his efforts advocating for the homeless have elicited support from independents and Democrats alike.
“I’m really kind of humbled by the whole thing,” Goonan said. He said it was a strange feeling to be advocating for himself during the campaign, after years of stumping for the fire department and the city.
Goonan said if elected, he wants to keep advocating for the city.
“I’m trying to put the ‘non’ back in ‘nonpartisan,’ Goonan said. “We need more people that are going to work together to find a common solution.”
Levasseur is known for his controversial comments to the media and his outbursts and questions at meetings.
Trisciani is a former public school teacher-turned-small businessperson. She has served on several local boards and hails from a well-known Manchester family.
If the number of lawn signs a candidate has are any indicator, she will do very well on Election Day.