City aldermen backed two requests from Mayor Joyce Craig aimed at addressing the housing shortage in Manchester on Tuesday.
Aldermen expressed support for Craig’s request to establish a Housing Commission for Manchester. Members of the city’s Affordable Housing Taskforce recommended the creation of a commission through RSA 674:44-h to follow through on their list of recommendations to address the city’s housing needs.
Aldermen also approved two draft requests for proposals (RFPs) to transform two city-owned downtown parking lots into mixed use, mixed-income housing developments. The “Pearl Street Lot” and “Hartnett Lot,” are currently used as permit and public parking lots.
The vote on the RFPs was 10-3 in favor, with aldermen Jim Roy, Sebastian Sharonov and Keith Hirschmann opposed.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems voted to recommend the creation of a Manchester Housing Commission on Tuesday. A motion to support creating the commission passed without opposition, with At Large member Joe Kelly Levasseur abstaining.
“The Housing Commission will work with city departments and boards to ensure we’re doing everything we can to plan for the future while meeting the current housing needs of our city. Through this commission, the city of Manchester will continue to engage members of our community in finding innovative solutions to the rising cost of housing,” said Craig in a statement.
Once established by ordinance, the commission would be responsible for following up on recommendations made by the Affordable Housing Task Force.
The commission will consist of five members, all residents of the city and each appointed by the mayor, subject to the approval of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Two alternates may also be appointed.
Housing Commission members will have the authority to:
Conduct a housing needs assessment, which may be done in cooperation with the regional housing needs assessment compiled by the regional planning commission;
Conduct activities to recognize, promote, enhance, and encourage the development of
housing, particularly affordable and workforce housing;
Assist the planning board, as requested, in the development and review of those sections of the master plan which address housing, and those sections of the zoning ordinance, subdivision regulations, and site plan regulations that address housing or otherwise have the potential to affect the cost or availability of housing.
The Housing Commission request will be sent to the full board for approval in two weeks.
The second item approved Tuesday relates to drafts of two RFPs compiled by the Planning and Community Development Department and submitted by Craig for approval.
Both require that some units remain affordable, as defined by Housing and Urban Development, and that the number of affordable units provided be the most significant factor considered in the evaluation criteria.
One of the recommendations included in the final report of the Affordable Housing Taskforce was to “prioritize the development of affordable housing on city-owned parking lots and vacant city-owned land.”
According to the RFPs, submitted proposals must not result in a reduction of existing public parking spaces currently used by businesses and visitors to downtown Manchester, and must integrate with the community in an “architecturally pleasing and pedestrian friendly” way.
“People from all over the country are flocking to Manchester to live, work, and raise their families,” said Craig in a statement. “We need to do everything we can to make sure we’re welcoming new residents while ensuring that our community remains affordable for those who already choose to call our city home.”