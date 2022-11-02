Manchester aldermen deferred a request from the city’s police chief to offer detectives and their supervisors a $25 a week “on-call” stipend for investigators frequently called back to work for major crimes and incidents.
In tabling the proposal, aldermen asked for more information. Ward 10’s Bill Barry questioned whether other unions would seek similar compensation if this “availability pay” was approved.
“We just went through negotiations, and they were pretty involved,” Barry said. “And now if we open this up for the police, is that going to open up the door for other departments, like the highway department? They get called out — are we going to give them $25 a week to be on standby? I have a hard time with it right now.”
Aldenberg said he views the stipend as “something small” the city can do to help retain employees. The Manchester Police Department has lost 46 officers since 2019, including 17 to the private sector.
“I don’t want to be faulted for bringing something up on behalf of my employees because some other department may, quite frankly, have their feelings hurt because I moved quicker than them,” Aldenberg said.
“I just don’t want to keep kicking this can down the road. Let’s be frank — every department in this city is losing people, and if we have the ability to do something small for them to retain people, we’re doing a disservice to our employees if we don’t at least try to make this happen for them.”
Under Aldenberg’s proposal, investigators and their supervisors working in four specialty units — detective, domestic violence, juvenile and traffic — would receive a $25 per week stipend for being available to respond to off-duty emergency incidents.
Manchester Police SWAT team members already receive the stipend, which is separate from overtime pay given to officers for regular duty hours or other shifts beyond the regular 40 hours per week.
More frequent callbacks
City detectives often are called back outside of regular shifts to respond to the same incidents as SWAT team members. Detectives work day and evening shifts. No detectives are scheduled to work overnights, Aldenberg said.
“The rate of callbacks for such investigators has increased as the number of homicides, shootings, suicides and incidents of domestic violence, sexual assault and complicated motor vehicle accidents have increased in the city,” city Human Resources Director Lisa Drabik wrote in a memo to aldermen supporting the proposal.
Aldenberg requested a start date of Jan. 1, 2023, for the stipend. He said he has funds in his FY ’23 budget to cover the stipend until the end of the fiscal year, but additional funds of approximately $65,000 — or $1,300 per investigator — would need to be appropriated for the remaining three years of the current police contract.
The contract includes 3% cost of living raises — plus steps and longevity pay — with 4% increases in 2023 and 2024, and a 3% cost-of-living raise in 2025.
Attorney Matt Upton, who helped negotiate more than a dozen contracts with city unions over the summer, said he doesn’t know whether other departments might come looking for the same pay.
“I don’t know if the DPW would come in and look at it,” Upton said. “It’s a little different for a detective who could be planning a day off at the beach with his family, and he’s packed up the gear and gets a call that they’ve got to come in for a domestic violence situation.
“That’s different than someone who works at DPW who might get a weather report the day before and might have to come in at 3 in the morning and start plowing. There is an argument that this is somewhat different, given the short notice.”
Aldenberg said he doesn’t know whether other department heads may follow his lead.
“I think we ask a lot of our city employees, particularly my detectives,” Aldenberg said. “We’re seeing a significant increase in significant events that require detectives to come in at 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the morning, from sex abuse cases on children to serious domestic violence, to the homicide we had the other day on South Willow at 3 in the afternoon. I honestly don’t see it as that big of an ask.”
Aldermen voted 3-2 to table the request until their next meeting, with Barry, Jim Burkush and Norm Gamache in favor. Aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh and Erin George-Kelly opposed tabling the item.
Barry requested more information on how often investigators are called back, to be given to the committee before its next meeting.