Manchester aldermen have given the go-ahead to schedule a public hearing next month on a request to adopt a state statute allowing the city to establish a tax increment financing district, which officials say could spur economic development.

Jodie Nazaka, the city’s economic development director, believes adopting RSA 162-K -- the enabling statute that allows municipalities to adopt the authority and powers to establish tax increment financing (TIF) districts to support public improvement programs -- holds “immense potential for Manchester’s growth and development.”