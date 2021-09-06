Aldermen are expected to approve a bond resolution and budget authorization of $55 million this week to pay for projects to reduce discharges of raw sewage into the Merrimack River.
Manchester will spend $231 million over the next 20 years to significantly reduce the discharges, known as combined sewer overflows (CSOs), according to the terms of an agreement announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Justice Department last year.
The mandated upgrades to the city’s 385-mile network of sewer lines should reduce overflow discharges by 74%, according to the agreement, which resolves allegations of Clean Water Act violations by the city of Manchester.
“This agreement means a healthier Merrimack River and cleaner water for the communities along the river in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel in a statement at the time.
Manchester alone accounts for about half of all combined sewer overflows in the Merrimack River, according to the EPA.
The 117-mile-long Merrimack River forms in Franklin and flows through Concord, Manchester and Nashua, then crosses the state line and into the cities of Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill, Mass., before meeting the Atlantic Ocean in Newburyport. The river is the source of drinking water for more than 500,000 people.
Combined sewer overflows happen during heavy rainfalls, when stormwater overwhelms the capacity of antiquated sewage systems to handle both stormwater and sewage water. When overwhelmed, the systems discharge raw sewage directly into the river. The EPA said estimates that the overflows amount to 280 million gallons a year.
At times, bacterial contamination of overflows was five times the allowable level. A little less than half of Manchester’s sewage lines, 45%, are combined with stormwater drains.
In 1999, the EPA issued an administrative order to Manchester to address the discharges.
The agreement calls for separating storm water sewers from sanitary sewers, a massive undertaking involving digging up streets and replacing single pipe structures with two separated sewage systems.
In 2009, Manchester completed a $58 million Phase I project that covered the West Side.
In a memo to aldermen city chief engineer Fred McNeill writes the Manchester Environmental Protection Division (EPD) worked with the finance department and bond counsel to evaluate funding options.
McNeill recommends the EPD issue $55 million in sewer revenue bonds to pay for projects planned over the next two years. PFM Financial Advisors LLC has advertised the proposed sewer revenue bands and received “11 statements of qualifications and 4 trustee proposals from various financial institutions,” according to McNeill.