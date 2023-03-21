NASHUA — In his state of the city address Tuesday, Mayor Jim Donchess chastised the state’s Executive Council for pumping the brakes on plans to expand passenger rail to the Gate City and Manchester.
Much of Donchess’ address to the Greater Nashua Chamber focused on the city’s future and its “family-oriented quality of life.”
But on the topic of passenger rail, Donchess said that in January the Executive Council dealt the city’s and state’s economies a “significant blow when it stopped the near-completed final planning phase” of the Capitol Corridor Rail project.
“The project would strengthen our connection with the burgeoning Boston economy and would bring new jobs and new tax revenue to New Hampshire,” Donchess said. “There is currently an unprecedented amount of federal money available for rail projects. States and cities across the country are seeking to expand rail service with bipartisan support.
“There are proposed projects in Maine, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, and elsewhere. It is strange that here in New Hampshire three people on the Executive Council — including David Wheeler, the councilor for Nashua — would lead the charge to stop the development of a final plan to expand passenger rail.”
Donchess said Nashua officials are working with their counterparts in Manchester to see whether “a more local approach” could be used to complete the final planning and bring passenger rail to Nashua and the Granite State.
Donchess said he thinks the state of the city is “optimistic, energetic, and moving forward,” citing Nashua’s strong economy, new housing, private investment in downtown, school improvements that include the new Brian McCarthy Middle School, a new Nashua Center for the Arts, new riverfront improvements on the way in the coming year, and “the character of our people.”
Donchess pointed out that Nashua has been recognized as the “fourth-best-run city in America.”
“This distinction is due to the high quality of our services and the lower cost per person of our city government,” Donchess said. “It says that Nashua’s city government is effective and efficient.”
Break on electric bills
Donchess said beginning in May, Nashua Community Power will lower electric rates for all current Eversource customers in Nashua by buying power at a lower price than Eversource’s current 20.6 cents per kilowatt.
The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire recently announced a base electric supply rate of 15.8 cents per kilowatt hour, about 22% less than the current rate.
“For a typical household, that means about $25 a month back in a family’s pocket,” Donchess said.
Donchess said electric bills are made up of a number of charges, one of which is called the “Energy Charge” — for the cost of electric power. This charge amounts to about two-thirds of a typical residential electric bill.
“This is where Nashua Community Power will save for Nashua consumers,” Donchess said. “After Nashua Community Power kicks in, Eversouce will continue to bill all current customers, and you will still pay Eversource for distribution and the other charges on your bill. But Nashua Community Power will be saving you on the cost of electricity. And if you ever wish to return to Eversource, you have the freedom to do so.”
Donchess highlighted Nashua’s recognition as the “second-safest city in the country.”
“Our priority is to make Nashua even safer,” Donchess said. “To do so, we need to give our police and firefighters the tools they need.”
Two years ago Nashua bought body cameras for the police department. Last fall the city budgeted for two more police officers, raising the total to 179.
Donchess said the Nashua fire department is using federal funds to replace the obsolete and broken Opticon system, which will enable firefighters to better control traffic signals at intersections when fire trucks head to emergency calls.
“This new system will increase safety for firefighters and for motorists alike,” Donchess said.
Challenge for homeowners
Donchess said a “state-mandated, state-regulated, and state-supervised” revaluation has been a major challenge for local homeowners and the city. The revaluation was performed by Vision Government Solutions.
Home prices in Nashua and across the country have escalated dramatically in recent years, Donchess said. The value of Nashua homes grew 41% on average since the last revaluation, while the values of commercial and other business properties — malls, office buildings, and industrial space — did not increase much.
The value of the Pheasant Lane Mall, Nashua’s biggest taxpayer, went down $20 million — almost 15% — and Donchess said the owner is claiming that the value actually fell by $50 million, about one-third.
“If the city had been given a choice, we would not have done a revaluation last fall,” Donchess said. “Unfortunately, this revaluation pushed up property taxes for our homeowners. A revaluation doesn’t collect more in total taxes. Instead, it reallocates taxes among property owners.”
Donchess said the city is increasing the elderly tax exemption to ease the hardship on some homeowners.
Evolving downtown
Donchess said Nashua’s downtown is “evolving.”
“Our vision is for more downtown housing, a lively Nashua Center for the Arts, thriving and successful restaurants, and engaging, inviting retail storefronts — a pedestrian-centered hub where people from all over Nashua and our region want to go.”
Donchess said the iconic former home of the Indian Head Bank on Main Street will reopen as 22 new apartment units this spring.
The Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority is completing the new Monahan Manor on Central Street. Monahan Manor, which will add more than 200 affordable apartments, will open later this year.
Donchess said work on Nashua’s riverfront project is scheduled to begin this year. The improvements will include three more suspended walkways at the Main Street bridge, a renewed Renaissance Park, lighted river walks, docks and landscaping.