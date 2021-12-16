CONCORD -- New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella warned Thursday about an improper mailer designed to influence a special election in Greenland on Saturday.

Called for the last Saturday before Christmas, the election will decide a single issue -- whether the Seacoast town should hand count election ballots rather than use an electronic counting device.

Formella reported that his office started receiving complaints Wednesday about a mailer associated with the election. It does not include any information about who issued or paid for it.

His office is investigating the matter, but an investigation may not be complete by Saturday, he said.

"The citizens of Greenland should know that the Attorney General's Office takes this possible violation of New Hampshire law every seriously," the release reads.

The mailer urges voters to vote yes, stating it "represents a vote of confidence in Greenland's poll workers and poll watchers to safeguard our vote."

The mailer also says a yes vote "represents a rejection of our State's unaudited third-party voting services and a return to local governance."  