Efforts to conduct the 2020 census during the coronavirus pandemic are underway, and numbers released last week show Bedford residents topping the response rates thus far among Hillsborough County communities in and around greater Manchester.
The census counts every person living in the United States, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The U.S. Census Bureau conducts the count every 10 years, as required by the U.S. Constitution.
Federal law requires every household to fill out the survey. One person can fill it out for their whole household, with a majority of participants completing it online at my2020census.gov.
While April 1 is considered by the bureau to be the official Census Day, the survey process for much of the United States lasts from March until mid-summer. In New Hampshire, 51.8 percent had responded as of Sunday.
On March 20, the Census Bureau extended the end of census counting from July 31 to Aug. 14. President Donald Trump said recently he is looking to delay the 2020 Census further.
Last Friday, the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission provided current response rates in Manchester and many surrounding communities in Hillsborough. Here are response rates as of April 24:
• Auburn: 63.7%
• Bedford: 72.1%
• Candia: 62.7%
• Chester: 63.4%
• Deerfield: 55.2%
• Derry: 56.3%
• Francestown: 55.3% (Francestown is the only community in the Southern New Hampshire region that shares a census tract, with Bennington and Deering)
• Goffstown: 63.5%
• Hooksett: 65.8%
• Litchfield: 70.8%
• Londonderry: 62.8%
• Manchester: 55.8%
• New Boston: 63.5%
• Weare: 59.7%
• Windham: 63.1%
According to current census count data, Hillsborough County overall has a self-response rate of 60.9%.
The census population count guides major decisions about federal spending and political power for the next 10 years.
Analysts estimate the federal government sends over $1.5 trillion each year to states, municipalities, and nonprofits based on those areas’ population counts, with $6.5 billion a year coming to New Hampshire. Most of that goes to Medicare and Medicaid, with the rest being used for roads, hospitals, community development, low-income residents and schools.
Complete the 2020 census online at my2020census.gov.