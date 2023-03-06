Biden student debt

People rally to show support for the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in front of the Supreme Court on Feb. 28 in Washington, D.C. 

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — Sara Diaz was feeling emotional when she checked her email Tuesday. She was among the hundreds of Neiman Marcus employees laid off last month and had just finished a stressful phone call about her health insurance.

As she went through her inbox, she noticed an email from the Department of Education. Diaz had applied to have the government cancel $69,314 in federal student loan debt she took on to attend the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, a for-profit school that closed in 2019.