President Joe Biden admitted the collapse of Afghanistan’s civil government unfolded “more quickly than we had anticipated,” but said he doesn’t regret his decision to withdraw from the two-decade-long war.
“We were clear eyed about the risks, we planned for every contingency, but I always promised the American people that I would be straight with you,” Biden said in an address to the nation Monday afternoon. “The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So, what happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country.”
Several media outlets reported ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday for Tajikistan.
“The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight. If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision,” said Biden. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
President Biden acknowledged "many missteps" have been made in Afghanistan over two decades of U.S. military presence.
"I'm now the fourth American president to preside over war in Afghanistan,” said Biden. “Two Democrats and two Republicans. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president.”
New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek took aim at Biden following the address, saying it’s become a “tradition” for Democrat leaders to blame Republican predecessors when they “fail to implement sound policy and execute strategy.”
“President Biden and his appointed military leadership team decided to focus on using our military to fight culture wars instead of protecting our allies,” said Stepanek.
“The rushed and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan will have a long-lasting impact on Afghanistan, Southwest Asia, and the world. When President Biden announced our rush withdrawal from Afghanistan, we had 2,500 troops stationed throughout the nation. Now there will be 7,000 troops sent into harm’s way, against a rejuvenated Taliban, to clean up Biden’s biggest foreign policy blunder to date.”
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, on Monday urged the Biden administration to do everything possible to evacuate Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. mission and “deal with the bureaucracy later.”
“Lives are on the line,” Shaheen said in a statement.
The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban was a “humanitarian tragedy” that resulted from a series of mistakes made by the Biden administration, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.
“There is not one single mistake that led to this, a whole series from logistics, setting an unreasonable time frame, communications, redefining things too early and too often, effectively letting your enemy know what you are going to be doing ahead of time,” Sununu told reporters.
The governor said he’s working with the congressional delegation, asking the State Department to identify if any New Hampshire citizens are still in Afghanistan and need to be safely evacuated.
“I think everybody is joining together to say how can we get our people home safely, that is the primary concern,” said Sununu who has said he may run in 2022 for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Hassan said Monday the focus now should be on “securing the safety of all American citizens and our Afghan partners and allies.”
“I will continue to push the administration to evacuate Americans and others at risk quickly and safely,” Hassan said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said Monday she supports Biden’s decision to deploy additional troops “so that expedient evacuations can continue.”
“I will continue to closely monitor the situation in Afghanistan and once efforts to withdraw U.S. citizens and Afghan partners are complete, we must turn our attention to strategic steps we can take to ensure the region does not return to a haven for terrorists, and that all Afghan citizens — especially women and girls — are safe from violence, persecution, and brutal treatment from the Taliban,” Kuster said in a statement.
Don Bolduc, Brigadier General (U.S. Army, Ret.), who is running for U.S. Senate in 2022, was deployed to Afghanistan for 10 tours of duty. He has been an advocate for a planned exit, but said the withdrawal of U.S. troops hasn’t been strategic or well thought out.
"It was the right call to get our military out of Afghanistan, but we cannot completely drop the ball and put our heads in the sand when it comes to this region of the world,” the Republican said in a statement. “We must continue to lead the international community and ensure the Afghan people have a chance for freedom and peace."
Biden announced in April he would withdraw the remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan as part of a 2020 deal made with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump.
Matt Mowers, former Senior White House Advisor in the U.S. Department of State and 2020 Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District, released a statement Monday calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to resign, accusing them of abandoning “their duty to serve the American people.”
“Under their watch, the Taliban flag will fly over Afghanistan on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11,” said Mowers. “Blinken and Sullivan’s disastrous exit strategy in Afghanistan has created another humanitarian crisis and emboldened America’s enemies across the globe.”
New Hampshire Union Leader Senior Reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report, as did wire service reports.