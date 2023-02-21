U.S. President Biden visits Poland

President Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during an event outside the Royal Castle, in Warsaw, Poland, February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

WARSAW/MOSCOW -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday Ukraine "stands strong" a year after Russia's invasion and that Moscow would never defeat it, speaking hours after the Kremlin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty over the West's support for Kyiv.

Biden's remarks, in a speech at Warsaw's Royal Castle in Poland following a surprise visit to Ukraine, countered an address shortly before by Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he vowed that Moscow would achieve its objectives in Ukraine and accused the West of plotting to destroy Russia.