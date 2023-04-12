U.S. President Joe Biden visits Northern Ireland

President Joe Biden meets actor James Martin Wednesday as he attends an event to deliver remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscoring the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities, at Ulster University, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

 reuters/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

BELFAST — President Joe Biden urged Northern Irish political leaders to restore their powersharing government with the promise that scores of major U.S. corporations were ready to invest in the region as he marked the 25th anniversary of peace in Belfast.

Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, spent just over half a day in the UK region — where he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — before leaving for the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days of speeches and meetings with officials and distant relatives.