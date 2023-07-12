VILNIUS -- President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a "craven lust for land and power" on Wednesday and pledged that the U.S.-led NATO alliance would not falter in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Speaking in Lithuania at the end of a two-day meeting of NATO leaders on Russia's doorstep, Biden praised the people of the formerly Soviet-occupied country and heralded the addition of Finland to the alliance and the admission soon of its neighbor Sweden.