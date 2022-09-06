New British PM Truss in Downing Street in London

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

 PHIL NOBLE

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden offered congratulations on Tuesday to Liz Truss, Britain's new prime minister, and vowed to work closely on global challenges and the U.S.-UK "special relationship," despite differences over Northern Ireland.

"I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," Biden said in a tweet.