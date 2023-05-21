G7 Summit in Hiroshima

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden speak during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had received a "flat assurance" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to go into Russian territory.

Biden told reporters in Hiroshima, Japan, at the conclusion of a meeting of world leaders that F-16 warplanes could be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area."