U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo, Egypt, January 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Pool

 MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

CAIRO -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Egypt Sunday at the start of a three-day visit to the Middle East as violence flares between Israelis and Palestinians, and with Iran and Ukraine high on the agenda.

Blinken heads on Monday to Jerusalem, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing government has stirred concern at home and abroad over the future of Israel's secular values, fraying relations with the Arab population and deadlock in peace talks with the Palestinians.