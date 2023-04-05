BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON -- The United States is working through a formal process to determine whether Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by Russia is "wrongful," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that in his opinion there is no doubt the journalist is wrongfully detained.

"It's something that we're working through very deliberately, but expeditiously as well. And I'll let that process play out," Blinken said in a news conference in Brussels.