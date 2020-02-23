MANCHESTER -- Campaign staff and supporters of Democrat Mike Bloomberg’s bid for president will open an office in Manchester Monday afternoon, part of a multi-state bus tour crossing the Northeast from Pennsylvania to Maine.
The office opening -- the campaign’s first in New Hampshire -- will take place at 264 Mammoth Road. That’s the same location where Mayor Joyce Craig opened her campaign headquarters for staff and volunteers while seeking a second term last year.
The location should be very familiar to Bloomberg state campaign director Ryan Mahoney, who served as Craig’s chief of staff from January 2018 until just last week.
The Bloomberg campaign’s “Get It Done Express” is spending three days on the road traveling from Pennsylvania to Maine, with stops in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire along the way. At each stop, supporters plan to discuss with voters “Mike’s record of taking on tough fights on critical issues like health care, gun safety, and climate change and delivering results,” according to a campaign release issued Sunday.
Immediately following the New Hampshire primary, the Bloomberg campaign announced it would have a presence in the state through the general election. The campaign announced initial plans to hire nearly a dozen staffers and open its first campaign office.