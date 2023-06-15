Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he runs near his home in Britain on Thursday. 

 TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

LONDON -- Boris Johnson deliberately misled the British parliament in an unprecedented way over rule-breaking parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdowns, a committee said on Thursday in a damning verdict that further tarnished the former prime minister

Almost a year ago, Johnson was talking about remaining prime minister into the 2030s. But the privileges committee -- the main disciplinary body for lawmakers -- said on Thursday he should now be stripped of having automatic access to parliament.