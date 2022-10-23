BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON-ARRIVAL

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks, at Gatwick Airport, near London Sunday. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON -- Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest Sunday, saying that although he had enough support to make the final ballot he realized the country and the Conservative Party needed unity.

Johnson had raced home from a holiday in the Caribbean to try and secure the backing of 100 lawmakers to enter Monday's ballot to replace Liz Truss, the woman who succeeded him in September after he was driven out of office over a string of scandals.