MANCHESTER — Amy Bradley, a former Queen City school board member, announced Monday she will run for state representative this fall, seeking to fill the seat left vacant following the resignation of former state Rep. Richard Komi, D-Manchester, over the weekend.
Komi resigned as state representative for Hillsborough District 43, which includes Manchester Wards 4-7, over a statement he made on Twitter about the woman accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault. The tweet, later deleted by Komi, said he believed Tara Reade — who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her — would have to have consented to the encounter, based on Komi’s understanding of the female anatomy.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff asked Komi to resign Friday.
Bradley, a Manchester native, said in a release she has “dedicated her life and career to improving the lives of women and girls, making sure all Granite Staters have access to affordable health care, and pushing for common sense policies to keep our kids safe.”
“Women need to have a much greater presence in elected positions,” said Bradley. “I’m running for state representative, because, as a mom of two daughters, I want to advocate for women’s rights and create a needed space for the voices of women across the state. If elected I will be a voice for my community and fight for women’s rights, improved access to healthcare, and common sense gun safety legislation.”
Joseph Sweeney, communications director for the NH GOP, said in an email that three Republicans have also expressed interest in representing Hillsborough District 43 — Lisa Freeman, Joe LaChance, and Kirk McConville.
“We’re excited to elect our three nominees in November to represent Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Manchester to a new Republican Majority in Concord,” wrote Sweeney in an email.