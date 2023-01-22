Former British PM Johnson visits the town of Borodianka

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the town of Borodianka, heavily damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine January 22, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

 VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

KYIV -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise trip Sunday, meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledging that Britain would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes."

Johnson, who left office in September in the wake of a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine last February and he sought to position London as Kyiv's top ally in the West.