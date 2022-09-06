LONDON -- Liz Truss took over as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, vowing immediate action to tackle one of the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-War history led by soaring energy bills, looming recession and industrial strife.

Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years and successor to Boris Johnson who was forced out over multiple scandals, acknowledged the severe global headwinds from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.