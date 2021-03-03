A little over 200 voters braved frigid temperatures and strong winds Tuesday to cast ballots in the Ward 6 Alderman Special Primary Election, reducing the field of candidates from three to two.
Unofficial results show 216 ballots, or approximately 2 percent of registered voters in Ward 6, took part in the election, held to determine a replacement for former alderman Elizabeth Moreau, who resigned last fall after moving to another ward.
Sebastian Sharonov received 119 votes, Scott Britton received 82 votes and Gerry Gibson received 13 votes, according to unofficial results.
Two ballots were left blank.
Sharonov and Britton will now square off in the Ward 6 Alderman General Election on May 4 for the right to serve the remainder of Moreau’s term, which runs through Jan. 2, 2022.
“I am humbled by every vote that I earned, and would like to thank every voter -- whether or not they voted for me -- who defied the weather and turned out to make their voice heard today,” said Sharonov in a statement on social media.
“A sincere thank you to everyone who braved the elements today to cast your vote for me,” said Britton on social media. “I am humbled by your support and will need it again on May 4th in the General Election for Ward 6.”