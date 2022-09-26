US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-CALL-MCT

Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old Midwood, Brooklyn resident.

 U.S. Attorney's Office/TNS

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been identified as the recipient of a mysterious nine-second phone call from the White House placed during the riot.

Anton Lunyk, 26, of Midwood, Brooklyn, admitted joining the attack with two buddies and is the owner of the phone to which someone at the White House briefly called during the riot, CNN reported Monday.