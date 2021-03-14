Ray Buckley was elected to his eighth term as chair of the N.H. Democratic Party Sunday, defeating challenger Emmett Soldati in a 168 to 90 vote.
Buckley has been chair of the party since 2007.
“Today we continue our work to advance our cause together and start building with new, innovative ideas that have been brought forward from leaders across the state,” said Buckley in a statement. “Evolution and growth together is how we build our party for success. One that is built to win, built to last.
Soldati is a Somersworth native, son of longtime political figure Lincoln Soldati and community leader Kathy Soldati. He’s a small business owner and finished third in last year’s Democratic primary for the District 2 Executive Council seat.
Soldati tweeted a statement Sunday congratulating Buckley on his win.
“Grateful for the opportunity to lift up voices across our state that share our values,” said Soldati. “Ready to build from the ground up to secure a brighter future for all Granite Staters.”
Buckley thanked Soldati for running a race he believes will “improve our work even more moving forward.”
“It is in the great spirit of the Democratic Party that we can challenge each other to be better while still coming together — united — in our shared vision for a better, more progressive, New Hampshire for all,” said Buckley in a statement.
Party members also elected former State Senator Martha Fuller Clark to serve as First Vice Chair, and former State Senator Bette Lasky as Second Vice Chair.