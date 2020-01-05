HOOKSETT — Just over 800 people crammed into the second floor of Southern New Hampshire University’s Dining Center Banquet Hall on Sunday to hear former South Bend Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg share his views on various issues while also slamming President Donald Trump on a variety of topics.
In particular, Buttigieg chastised Trump on the recent killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and what he sees as Trump’s callousness with the lives of U.S. military personnel.
Buttigieg said that no one should mourn Soleimani, but said the lack of forethought on the possible aftermath of the attack is unraveling America’s ability to fight terrorism in the region. He added that if he were now President, possible escalation toward war with Iran would not be happening due to his support of the Iranian Nuclear Deal.
“I remember what it’s like to be on the inside of one of those airplanes heading into theatre like many troops are right now at the orders of a President who said he would end endless war,” he said. “If there’s one thing we should have learned in the past 20 years, it’s that killing a bad guy isn’t a good idea if you don’t have a plan on what comes next.”
Buttigieg also spoke out against gerrymandering, the electoral college, Amazon, and pharmaceutical companies but tried to interject a sense of hopefulness throughout his speech.
“We cannot wait any longer to say that we all belong as part of the same project, the only thing that doesn’t belong in this country is hate — everyone has a place in this country,” he said. “There might be one or two issues where we disagree, but at the end of the day, we have to be heading in the same direction, we’ve got to be.”
Domestically, the Indiana Democrat referred to white supremacy as a threat that could destroy America and supports bringing additional refugees to the country, seeing them as future taxpayers and community leaders.
Buttigieg also shared his support on monthly out-of-pocket maximums for health insurance coverage, reducing the national deficit through more prudent spending and larger taxes on the rich, and opposition to voter suppression efforts.
Many attendees, such as Manchester resident Garrett Donais, were seeing Buttigieg for the first time.
Donais, a political science and public policy student at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, called the event the highlight of his winter break.
In addition to Buttigieg, Donais has also been to events recently for Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh. However, he said he has already cast an absentee ballot for Buttigieg in the February primary.
“I resonate more with the message that Pete is spreading in trying to unite the country more instead of following traditional partisan politics,” he said.
In contrast, Jim McLeod of Manchester has attended more than 50 Buttigieg-related events since declaring his support in January 2019. Over that time, he’s lost 70 pounds in large part to get in shape for going door to door for Buttigieg and run in 5K races on his behalf.
Prior to the event, McLeod talked with Trump activists outside the event, saying they were friendly and noting that one told him that Buttigieg was the only Democrat she could foresee supporting.
The event was the first following Democratic activist and business leader Graham Chynoweth’s endorsement of Buttigieg.
Chynoweth had previously endorsed Kamala Harris and said that Buttigieg’s own military service had inspired him to join the Naval Reserve as an Intelligence Officer.
“A house divided cannot stand. We need a leader who will bring our country together so that we may once again be a light in the world,” said Chynoweth, who introduced Buttigieg at Sunday’s event. “I can think of no better person to pick up the mantle of leadership and the spirit of public service that John F. Kennedy embodied than Pete Buttigieg.”
