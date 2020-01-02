KEENE — As the calendar gets closer to New Hampshire’s first in the nation presidential primary, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is making his case to be a unifier in chief.
Buttigieg started his latest New Hampshire swing at the Colonial Theater in Keene on Thursday joking about the change in atmosphere as Granite State voters get into a decision-making mode. Voters used to tell him they wanted to see him a few more times before they would make a decision.
“‘You’re in my top 12,’” he jokes about comments he has heard.
Now voters are taking a hard look and Buttigieg said he’s ready for the spotlight. He’s also ready to make a play for disaffected voters in the center.
“I’m running for President because we’re running out of time,” Buttigieg said.
Beating President Donald Trump isn’t enough, but the next President needs to unite the country while bringing bold ideas to tackle serious problems, he said.
“We’re gonna need a President capable of unifying a dangerously divided country,” he said.
Buttigieg said he’ll do that by including progressives, moderates, and what he said are the growing ranks of soon to be former Republicans.
“I say welcome aboard,” he said.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., went from relative obscurity to one of the top candidates in the race. As he started taking the lead in some New Hampshire polls, Buttigieg has staffed up his campaign and now has 14 offices in New Hampshire.
Buttigieg is adding endorsements also, having State Rep. Dave Morrill, Keene City Councilor Randy Filault, and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera join him on stage throughout Thursday’s town hall meeting.
